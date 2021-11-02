Paul Porier Earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paul Porier is no stranger to player of the week honors in fact, he was recognized in week one. Now after another stellar performance for the Hornets, he’s your Falcon Club Player of the Week.

In Orange County’s win against Goochland, Paul Porier threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 142 yards. Defensively, he led the Hornets with 7 tackles.

After winning the player of the week honors in week one, Paul Porier knew he wasn’t done yet.

“I said to you guys earlier that hopefully I’ll see you guys again, and I’m glad I did,” he said. “It’s a true blessing.”

Porier might be taking home the player of the week t-shirt but he says he has others to thank for his success.

“I just couldn’t have done it without them, my receivers o-line, running backs because we spread the ball around a lot and they just did their job,” he said.

