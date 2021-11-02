Orange Co. museum hoping to restore old telephone

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re good with wood, metal, or old-time objects, a project in Orange County is calling your name.

The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage has an old phone that was distributed by the Grasslands Phone Company in Orange County.

The goal is to get the phone restored.

The museum is asking for help to get the piece of history back ready for the public to see.

“This is a big part of Orange County history,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Board President Jess Cifizzari said. “To have had a phone company that was operating within the county on its own is a big deal, and so we want to restore them because our goal here at the museum is to maintain and catalog and preserve the history that is uniquely Orange.”

The Grasslands Telephone Company operated in Orange County from 1912 until the 1970′s, which is when it closed.

If you think you have what it takes to restore this telephone, you can call the museum at (540) 672-1776.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.