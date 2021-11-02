Nonprofit making sure children in need receive Christmas gifts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is kicking off its holiday initiative early to make sure children in Virginia receive Christmas gifts.

“There’s a lot of families that need help and Christmas is such a great time to do that,” L.E.G.A.C.I Eats co-founder Jocelynn Easton said.

For the second year in a row, L.E.G.A.C.I Eats is running its Hark the Bells initiative. More than 300 children across 17 different counties received gifts through this program last year. The nonprofit is hoping to help more children in 2021.

“We don’t ask for money. We don’t want people to just donate money and then we’ll go shopping. We ask them to actually shop for the child based on their list and wrap the gifts,” Easton said.

Children send in a Christmas wish list to the organization and then get paired with a sponsoring family who will make their wishes come true.

“There’s warmth and there’s kindness and there’s love in place of those other things, and that’s something as a community, especially areas with low-income families, it’s something that is a life-changing thing I can say from firsthand experience,” L.E.G.A.C.I Eats co-founder Steve Easton said.

If you would like to send in your child’s wish list for Christmas you can click here to send in their needs. If you would like to sponsor a family for Christmas, you can send an email to legacieats@gmail.com.

“You go out and you buy the gifts yourselves, and you get to see these kids receive this stuff and I can promise you, if you could ever understand what love is you will understand the power of changing someone’s life,” Steve Easton said.

