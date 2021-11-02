HPD investigating South Avenue shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in the South Avenue area that sent one person to the hospital.

HPD says officers responded around 10 p.m. Monday, November 1, to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Emergency crews transported the 23-year-old man to Sentara RMH Medical Center, though he was later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say the victim is currently listed in stable condition, and they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident. The man’s name has not been released to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matthias at 540-437-2669 or email bradley.matthias@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637

