Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As a disturbance tracks east today, showers will begin to taper later this afternoon. Clear skies and light wind can be expected tonight. Freeze Warnings are in effect for the Valley, and Frost Advisories for portions of Central Virginia. Sunshine returns Wednesday, with chilly temperatures. The next system will approach later Thursday. It now appears that most of the energy with that will stay to our south. Conditions will gradually warm this weekend , 60s by early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, showers, High: low 50s

Tonight: Clearing & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, stray late shower, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.