Eye to the sky

Scattered showers and chilly
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching disturbance is spreading clouds and scattered showers across the region. Northerly wind will keep temperatures below average for the rest of the week. Today is not expected to be a wash out, but scattered showers will be with us until mid afternoon. Another system, that we are tracking for the late week will keep a lot of the energy to our southeast. Something will we continue to monitor. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

