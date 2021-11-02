Election Day 2021 in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and other offices.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is hoping to once again serve as governor, but has seen a close race with Republican Glenn Youngkin. Princess Blanding is also on the ballot, but did not qualify to participate in the gubernatorial debates.

The race for lieutenant governor is between Winsome Sears (R) and Hala Ayala (D), while incumbent Mark Herring (D) is fighting against Jason Miyares (R) in the attorney general’s race.

As of 9 a.m., the unofficial tally in Charlottesville is 2,039 votes, representing 6.6% of active registered voters. This does not include the 4,543 votes that have already been cast early in-person.

9AM Turnout. Does not include 4,543 voters who cast early in-person ballots. Comparison is to 2017. pic.twitter.com/skbG11ndwC — CvilleVotes (@CvilleVotes) November 2, 2021

NBC29 is following the following races:

Governor: Princess Blanding (LP), Terry McAuliffe (D), Glenn Youngkin (R)

Lt. Governor: Hala Ayala (D), Winsome Sears (R)

Attorney General: Mark Herring (D), Jason Miyares (R)

Charlottesville City Council (2 Seats): Brian Pinkston (D), Juandiego Wade (D), Yas Washington (I). * Nikuyah Walker appears on the ballot, but has since announced that she is not seeking reelection.

Charlottesville School Board (3 Seats): Christa Bennett, Emily Dooley, Lisa Larson-Torres, Dom Morse, Leah Puryear

20th District: John Avoli (R), Randall Wolf (D)

25th District: Jennifer Kitchen (D), Chris Runion (R)

26th District: William Helsley (D), Tony Wilt (R)

30th District: Nick Freitas (R), Annette Hyde (D)

56th District: Blakely Lockhart (D), John McGuire (R)

57th District: Philip Andrew Hamilton (R), Sally Hudson (D)

58th District: Rob Bell (R), Sara Ratcliffe (D)

59th District: Benjamin Moses (D), Matt Farris (R)

65th District: Caitlin Coakley (D), Lee Ware (R)

POLLS ARE OPEN! Cast your vote at your local precinct from 6am - 7pm! HAPPY ELECTION DAY! — CvilleVotes (@CvilleVotes) November 2, 2021

