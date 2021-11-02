Clearing Skies and Cold - Freeze/Frost Conditions By Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing, cold tonight. Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory in effect for the region. Frost, freeze conditions - lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. If you have tender vegetation you wish to protect, do so. Also advised, disconnect outdoor water hoses.

Cold mornings and cool afternoons the rest of the week, with below average temperatures for early November. Sunshine is back for Wednesday, but watching a storm system for the late week. Currently, this system may stay just to our south later Thursday into Friday, we will continue to monitor. Temperatures will start to edge back up over the weekend into early next week, which is looking nice.

This weekend marks the Time Change - “Fall Back” 1 hour by Sunday morning - November 7, as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Freeze and frost conditions. Lows upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Possible late showers. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid 30s

Friday: Morning clouds, then clearing. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 60s.

