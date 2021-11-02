Charlottesville Councilors criticize Lincoln Project’s tiki torch stunt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville councilors are calling out the Lincoln Project for a political stunt it organized in the city.

The political action committee, which says it formed to fight Trumpism, took credit for the demonstration on Friday outside Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s campaign event. Five people dressed in white shirts and khakis held tiki torches in front of Youngkin’s bus.

The Lincoln Project said it was to remind people about what happened in Charlottesville at the Unite the Right rally in 2017.

Councilors Lloyd Snook and Heather Hill, both Democrats, blasted the stunt at Monday’s council meeting, saying the community exposed to it is still reeling from the trauma.

“I find people who are not from Charlottesville don’t realize the extent to which I think Charlottesville is still struggling with PTSD from that experience four years ago. Even the TV ads that we’re seeing are triggering for a lot of people in Charlottesville” Snook said.

He added “The so-called prank that the Lincoln Project thought they were pulling is incomprehensible to me and I agree with people who are outraged by it.”

“I think it’s important that we are really clear that this is not something that’s welcome, and it’s truly distasteful” said Councilor Heather Hill.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker then chimed in, saying she “didn’t have any comments” regarding the Lincoln Project.

“There are people in this community who have had pain and suffering and trauma long before 2017” Walker said. “The trauma that some people have had for centuries that have been passed down... that is the main problem that we need to focus on in this community.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.