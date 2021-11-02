Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Councilors criticize Lincoln Project’s tiki torch stunt

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville councilors are calling out the Lincoln Project for a political stunt it organized in the city.

The political action committee, which says it formed to fight Trumpism, took credit for the demonstration on Friday outside Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s campaign event. Five people dressed in white shirts and khakis held tiki torches in front of Youngkin’s bus.

The Lincoln Project said it was to remind people about what happened in Charlottesville at the Unite the Right rally in 2017.

Councilors Lloyd Snook and Heather Hill, both Democrats, blasted the stunt at Monday’s council meeting, saying the community exposed to it is still reeling from the trauma.

“I find people who are not from Charlottesville don’t realize the extent to which I think Charlottesville is still struggling with PTSD from that experience four years ago. Even the TV ads that we’re seeing are triggering for a lot of people in Charlottesville” Snook said.

He added “The so-called prank that the Lincoln Project thought they were pulling is incomprehensible to me and I agree with people who are outraged by it.”

“I think it’s important that we are really clear that this is not something that’s welcome, and it’s truly distasteful” said Councilor Heather Hill.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker then chimed in, saying she “didn’t have any comments” regarding the Lincoln Project.

“There are people in this community who have had pain and suffering and trauma long before 2017” Walker said. “The trauma that some people have had for centuries that have been passed down... that is the main problem that we need to focus on in this community.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

On the right, Charlottesville City Council candidates (from left-to-right) Juandiego Wade,...
Charlottesville council candidates make final pitches to voters, discuss stabilizing the city
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
Albemarle County records high early voting numbers
.
Schools in Central Virginia are prepping for vaccine distribution for kids 5-11