Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) – A man running from deputies jumped off a bridge trying to evade law enforcement but was ultimately pulled from the water and detained, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies say Bryan Gray is accused of stealing a van and speeding toward U.S. 41 on Bayshore Road in Fort Myers.

Aerial video footage captured from Chopper One shows the van abruptly swerve and crash into a retaining barrier on the Edison Bridge.

That’s when you see someone get out of the van, jump over the safety barrier and dive into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s Marine Unit was deployed to pull Gray from the water, they said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gray has pending charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues

Latest News

(FILE)
HPD investigating South Avenue shooting
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
Neighbors in L.A.'s Koreatown said they're fed up with what they consider a hoarding health...
Neighbors say they’re fed up with hoarding health hazard on Los Angeles street
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
The work to be done after the Ohio 11th Congressional District election
(FILE
UVA doctor: Johnson & Johnson vaccine has no Myocarditis-associated risk