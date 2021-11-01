Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the day. A weak frontal boundary is moving east. While we don’t expect rain, temperatures will begin to tumble. Another disturbance will spread clouds and showers across the region Tuesday. Overall, temperatures will be averaging about ten cooler than normal. Meanwhile, another system will bring more showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions will be cold enough for a brief period of rain and snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & colder, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Morning rain & snows showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

