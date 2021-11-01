Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton’s drug take-back box continues to pull unwanted medications

Staunton opened its drug takeback box in August, and it has already brought in thousands of...
Staunton opened its drug takeback box in August, and it has already brought in thousands of pills. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s drug takeback box opened to the public less than three months ago, but the sheriff’s office said they’ve had to empty it twice.

The sheriff’s office says the first pull brought in about 7,000 pills, and deputies were very happy with that turnout.

Recently, they have reopened the box to find it was time to count again.

“We haven’t finished our counting on the second one, but there’s more the second time than there was the first time,” said Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson.

Robertson says he’s very pleased with what the takeback box has been able to do, and he says it has exceeded his expectations.

“I never would have thought we would have gotten that many pills in that short period of time. Not all of them are opioids. I want to make that clear. Some of them are vitamins and things like that,” Robertson said.

Drug takeback boxes are intended to get unwanted medications out of people’s homes. Pills shouldn’t be flushed or thrown away, so takeback boxes are a safe way to be sure they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

“It gets drugs and prescription drugs out of the hands of people that don’t need them, out of the hands of our youth, and hopefully it prevents addiction,” Robertson said.

Robertson says if you take medications to drop off, you should cross out your name and address but leave the name of the medication for documentation. There is no limit to how many medications you can bring, and it is completely anonymous.

The drop-off location is at 113 East Beverly Street in Staunton.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
Albemarle County records high early voting numbers
.
Schools in Central Virginia are prepping for vaccine distribution for kids 5-11
Glenn Youngkin addresses a crowd in Chesterfield in his final stop in the metro area ahead of...
Youngkin holds final rally in Central Va. ahead of Election Day
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe speaks to supporters in Arlington Tuesday night.
McAuliffe makes final pitch for votes in Richmond