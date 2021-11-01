Schools in Central Virginia are prepping for vaccine distribution for kids 5-11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 are just around the corner. With rollout hopefully this week, school districts in central Virginia are working to vaccinate students.

Albemarle County and Charlottesville City schools are both working with the Blue Ridge Health District to make COVID-19 vaccines easily available. The plan is to host drive thru clinics on school grounds.

“We’re just hoping that families will take advantage of this,” Beth Baptist with Charlottesville City Schools said. “Either through their physicians, or through any of the many places that the shots will be offered. We’re just trying to make it more convenient for families.”

Charlottesville City Schools is planning to hold vaccine clinics right after students get out of class, from around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. These will be at three different schools, with two elementary schools assigned to each one.

“We know that the allocation is probably at this point, unless something changes later this week, will be a 100 per school, not 100 per site,” Baptist said. “So we’ll have 200 per site. So we’ll, we probably will have to determine how that first 100 will be done.”

Albemarle County Public Schools is a bit bigger than Charlottesville schools. It plans on having shots at six or seven sites.

“We may have to have limits for each school,” Baptist said. “But we’re going to give out as many shots and arms as we can.”

Right now the goal is for most students to have both doses before winter break, that way families can have more flexibility with holiday plans. But, even after children receive their shots, some safety protocols will remain in place for students in Albemarle schools.

“Even if a child is vaccinated, it doesn’t affect the requirement for wearing a mask in school,” Phil Giaramita with Albemarle County Schools said. “Those measures still stay in place.”

Giaramita says students ages 5 to 11 will not be required have their COVID-19 shot in order to remain in in-person class. But there are pros to vaccination other than just herd immunity in the schools.

“I think the major benefit of the vaccine, the real difference, is the likelihood of the severity of illness,” Giaramita said. “And I think that the fact that the quarantine period, students that are fully vaccinated don’t have to quarantine, is a real plus.”

Charlottesville schools hopes to have even more information and the specifics Tuesday afternoon. Right now, it hopes to have these vaccine clinics start either next week, or the week after.

