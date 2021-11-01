Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

A pleasant start

Turning colder
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off to a pleasant start. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine today. A weak cold front will advance across the area, but no rain is expected. However, behind the front chilly temperatures will filter in for much of the week. A few showers are possible for Election Day. Meanwhile as temperatures continue to cool, another system will bring mostly rain Thursday into Friday, but a few snow showers may mix in. Right now, the weekend looks good, although cooler than normal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & colder, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Light am mix, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Station App graphic
Scattered Showers Through Saturday. Nice Sunday and Dry for Halloween
nbc29 weather at noon
Heavy rain tapering to showers
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon