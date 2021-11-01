CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off to a pleasant start. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine today. A weak cold front will advance across the area, but no rain is expected. However, behind the front chilly temperatures will filter in for much of the week. A few showers are possible for Election Day. Meanwhile as temperatures continue to cool, another system will bring mostly rain Thursday into Friday, but a few snow showers may mix in. Right now, the weekend looks good, although cooler than normal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: low 60s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & colder, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Light am mix, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

