Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder investigation

Kevin P. MCleer. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin P. MCleer. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 29-year-old Orange man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting investigation in the county.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, November 1, that Kevin P. MCleer is currently being held without bond.

Authorities say they received a 911 around 10 p.m. Saturday, October 30, about a shooting. However, the caller didn’t provide any other details.

Deputies later found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard of a home in 15000 block of Mountain Track Road.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release the victim’s name.

