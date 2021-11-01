November Chills Ahead! Some Showers Tuesday - Election Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much Cooler the rest of this week. Freeze Watch is posted for most of the region for late Tuesday Night - Wednesday Morning. Freeze and frost conditions are expected with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Be prepared to protect or move any tender vegetation, you want to keep.

Clouds increase tonight, in advance of a quick moving disturbance that will bring some showers for Tuesday - Election Day. Rain is most likely during the morning and mid day hours. Generally, light rain amounts expected. Temperatures much cooler, in the chilly upper 40s to around 50. Clearing and colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with frost and freeze conditions.

Watching the late week, with another storm system that could bring us some more rain and possibly a brief period of snow showers before ending later Thursday night into Friday morning. No accumulation is expected and the track of this storm may change.

This weekend marks the Time Change - “Fall Back” 1 hour by Sunday morning - November 7, as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chilly. Lows upper 30s to around 40

Tuesday - Election Day: Showers. Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s - Frost/Freeze conditions

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows mid 30s

Friday: Morning rain and or snow showers ending. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60

