New York gun law in the crosshairs at the Supreme Court

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will review its first gun case in a decade when justices set their sights on a 108-year-old New York concealed carry restriction.

To legally carry a concealed handgun In New York, you have to prove doing so is necessary for your safety.

Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and a pair of his members argue the right to bear arms doesn’t end at your front door. Their case will be heard by the Supreme Court Wednesday.

“What New York State is doing is unconstitutional,” King said in a recent interview.

Other than violent felons, King would not say who should not be allowed to carry, brushing aside concerns that more guns in public spaces might lead to more violence.

“Maybe it’s time to see what happens if the average man has the ability to protect himself,” he said.

Seven states have laws like New York’s. Even if the justices limit their decision to just this case, legal experts on both sides of the question expect policymakers across the country to take notice and tailor their laws.

More than 80 groups submitted their own arguments to the court, including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“This is about the future of our country and our safety,” said Brady President Kris Brown.

Brown saud background checks and firearm licensing are the best tools governments have to prevent gun death and injury. She argued the second amendment must be balanced with every other promise in the constitution.

“All Americans deserve to live safely, securely, have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she said.

While there’s no shortage of legal arguments in this case, there are relatively few previous Supreme Court rulings for guidance.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

