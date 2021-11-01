Halloween weekend adoption events help promote Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA dogs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA hosted a hallo-weekend full of festivities to help dogs get adopted.

The team was at Animal Connection, and the SPCA Rummage Store for a dog costume contest and donation drive. They also held their annual “Critter Lift.”

On Saturday, they were in downtown Charlottesville at Vitae Spirits and Jack Browns Beer and Burger Joint for a fundraiser that included pup-tails, which were snacks for dogs.

“It gives our dogs exposure, and it also allows us to showcase and people see the amazing dogs that we have,” adoption counselor, Michele Davis said.

The staff says these events have already helped potential owners come back into the SPCA to look more into adopting a dog.

