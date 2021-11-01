Advertise With Us
Do Good Cville collecting winter wear

Donation drive (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have any old winter clothing, getting it in the hands of someone in need is extremely easy. Do Good Cville’s Winter Wear Drive is now in its sixth year.

“This year we’re specifically looking for coats, jackets, knit caps, matching pairs of gloves, winter clothing specifically for those to help get the homeless community and those in need through the cold months that are ahead of us,” Do Good Cville Founder Kerry Rock said.

You can drop items off now until November 14, at Random Row, Three Notch’d, Shenandoah Joe, Lazy Parrot Backyard BBQ, Greencroft Club, and Champion Grill and the Taproom downtown.

“I personally feel it’s us at Do Good and the community saying, ‘We see you, we love you, we want to keep you warm. You’re in our hearts,’” Rock said.

Some businesses are offering incentives for contributing to the cause.

“If you bring a coat in or bring something in for the Winter Wear Drive, we’re going to give you a free pint card,” Three Notch’d General Manager Justin Butler said. “You can use it then and get a free beer, or come back whenever.”

