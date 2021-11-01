Advertise With Us
Week two of civil trial over Unite the Right rally gets underway

Outside the federal courthouse
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sines versus Kessler trial kicked off its second week with witness testimony in federal court in Charlottesville Monday.

The civil case involves those who say the organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally caused them physical and emotional harm.

Devin Willis, who was witness to some of the violence, took the stand to talk about how he was impacted by the events of August 11 and 12. He was then cross examined.

The defense showed Willis videos of the night of August 11 and asked him to identify himself in them. The plaintiffs objected calling it a “nightmarish where’s waldo.”

The witness testimonies will go throughout the week.

