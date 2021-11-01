CAAR releases third quarter report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Housing prices are still high and inventory is low, according to the newest report from the Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS.

“We’re seeing something we haven’t seen for a little while and that is a sense of seasonality,” 2021 CAAR President Quinton Beckham said.

CAAR’s third quarter report says people are settling down for the holidays and the housing demand has decreased, but that doesn’t mean all issues are resolved.

“We’re down to 1.5 months of inventory, meaning if no new homes came on the market and we continue to sell homes at the same pace in six weeks, we would have no homes to sell. It’s one of the lowest inventory levels we’ve ever ever seen,” Beckham said.

Houses are flying off the market faster than this time last year, and even last quarter.

CAAR says a house in Albemarle County stays on the market for about 24 days. This time last year, that number was 66.

“There’s still more buyers per home than there are homes on the market, but the total number of buyers feels like it has come down,” Beckham said.

Housing prices are up 12% from this time last year, according to the report, but mortgage rates remain low.

“Although prices are still up, and they’re going to stay up, I don’t see prices coming down dramatically anytime soon. There’s just not enough inventory to support that. In spite of that, there is less competition. It is not the feeding frenzy that it was a year ago, 18 months ago,” Beckham said.

Beckham says if you are trying to sell a house to make sure you meet with a realtor to put a good product on the market. Buyers should come in with a game plan.

