Building Goodness Foundation recruits volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building Goodness Foundation is a Charlottesville based non-profit that works to renovate homes, schools, and clinics with a focus on affordability.

The foundation is searching for volunteers from the construction industry.

Courtney Polk, the executive director of Building Goodness Foundation, says the organization does building or home repairs for those who can’t afford the cost.

“We’re always looking for applications from local community members, organizations, and businesses who need that support, but otherwise can’t find the means to cover it,” Polk said.

It’s calling all architects, engineers, and tradespeople to pitch in their skills to build new structures in and around Charlottesville.

“We are particularly looking for project managers, builders, plumbers and electricians,” Katherine Garstang, local projects and operations director said.

