Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Supply chain shortages have worked their way to Charlottesville.

Annabel Granger, a Bodo’s employee, sees it first hand. “It’s hard because some of the customers want some of the things we don’t have. We’ve been out of things like skim milk and tofu,” she said.

Bodo’s has kept pricing the same for customers, but it may not be able to continue that for much longer.

“Normally we do one price change a year, and sometimes it’s every two years,” co-owner, Scott Smith said.

Paper bags, plastic cups and Minute Maid lemonade has been difficult to keep stocked. This is due to staffing issues in factories sparked by COVID-19.

“There are probably 10 or 12 things a week that we can’t get the way we normally can but we’re fortunate because we have multiple suppliers,” Smith said.

He says they’re doing everything they can to create a consistent experience for customers.

“I hope that they’re gracious towards us and understand that we’re working really hard,” Granger said.

