Augusta Health gives update on boosters and vaccines for children

Augusta Health (WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health announced Monday that it has given more than 10,000 booster shots and almost 100,000 total doses.

In addition, Augusta Health says there is exciting news about vaccinations for children age 5-11.

The FDA has recommended approval of smaller-dose Pfizer vaccine for children age 5 to 11, and it is likely that the CDC will approve the recommendation this week. Augusta Health anticipates opening Pfizer Vaccination Clinics for younger children at the end of this week.

To ensure patient safety and in awareness of the different dosage for this age group, Augusta Health says these will be separate clinics for ages 5-11 only at the on-campus location. This helps ensure safe administration of the proper dose to young children.

After the vaccinations are approved by the CDC, appointments will be available at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

A parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

The community COVID situation continues to improve, but with winter holidays and indoor gatherings are just around the corner, Augusta Health urges everyone to continue to mask, wash hands, socially distance and vaccinate.

For the full update, click here.

