Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

Latest News

Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
(FILE)
VDH: 927,999 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,984 deaths
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
LIVE: World leaders take center stage at climate talks