Albemarle County records high early voting numbers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting numbers are the highest they have ever been in Albemarle County for a gubernatorial race.

The county’s voter registrar’s office says it had more than 13,000 early voters. The no excuse early voting law, that allowed any one to cast their vote ahead of election day, is the reason why.

“It’s great for people to utilize early voting, especially now that you know, we have the early no excuse voting,” Albemarle County Deputy Registrar Lauren Eddy said. “So just in case, you know, something comes up on Election Day, I mean, you never know what may happen.”

If you didn’t take part in early voting, the polls in Albemarle County open Tuesday at 6 a.m and close at 7 p.m. You will be able to cast your vote as long as you are in line by 7.

