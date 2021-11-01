Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County records high early voting numbers

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting numbers are the highest they have ever been in Albemarle County for a gubernatorial race.

The county’s voter registrar’s office says it had more than 13,000 early voters. The no excuse early voting law, that allowed any one to cast their vote ahead of election day, is the reason why.

“It’s great for people to utilize early voting, especially now that you know, we have the early no excuse voting,” Albemarle County Deputy Registrar Lauren Eddy said. “So just in case, you know, something comes up on Election Day, I mean, you never know what may happen.”

If you didn’t take part in early voting, the polls in Albemarle County open Tuesday at 6 a.m and close at 7 p.m. You will be able to cast your vote as long as you are in line by 7.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
UVA junior QB Brennan Armstrong
Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

.
Schools in Central Virginia are prepping for vaccine distribution for kids 5-11
Outside the federal courthouse
Week two of civil trial over Unite the Right rally gets underway
Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health gives update on boosters and vaccines for children
Donation drive (FILE)
Do Good Cville collecting winter wear