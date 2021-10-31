Advertise With Us
Zion Union Baptist Church hosts flu shot and COVID booster clinic

By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Zion Union Baptist Church provided both flu shots and COVID booster shots Saturday afternoon.

The church does a flu shot clinic most years, but decided to add boosters to the line up this time around. Some people even got both shots at the event, which the pharmacist there says is completely safe.

The event started at nine in the morning and cars were lined up before the event opened, as people were eager to get their doses. The staff at the church say they just wanted to help the community.

“We just want to feel a part of the community and provide this service, so folks can just walk out of their home and come get the vaccine,” trustee at Zion Union Baptist Church, Lawrence Wilson said. “Walgreens is helping us to reach out and that’s part of their business model.”

The event was in partnership with Walgreens, the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Benevolence Ministries at the church.

