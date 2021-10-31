Armstrong leaves game with injury; UVA falls 66-49 at No. 25 BYU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brennan Armstrong left the game with an injury in the 4th quarter, and the Virginia football team lost 66-49 at #25 BYU on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.

Armstrong appeared to injury his ribcage in the 4th quarter, but head coach Bronco Mendenhall did not have an update on the QB’s condition in the postgame press conference.

Mendenhall was making his first appearance at LaVell Edwards Stadium since spending eleven seasons as the Cougars’ head coach.

The game kicked off at 10:15 PM EST, and didn’t finish until around 2 AM.

UVA fell behind 21-0 in the 1st quarter, but rallied to take a 42-38 lead at halftime.

Brennan Armstrong passed for 280 yards and three TD’s in the 1st half, and also rushed for 91 yards and two scores.

UVA had 448 yards of total offense in the 1st half, and scored 35 points in the 2nd quarter.

The scoring slowed down in the 2nd half, but UVA led 49-45 following a touchdown reception by Keytaon Thompson with 2:10 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

BYU retook the lead in the 4th quarter, and following a fumble by the Cavaliers, another score pushed the Cougars advantage to 59-49.

On the ensuing drive, Armstrong scrambled to pick up a first down, and held his ribcage after getting tackled to the ground.

On the following play, Armstrong’s pass over the middle was intercepted, and as he walked off the field, the junior QB appeared to tell his coaching staff, ‘It’s broken,’ while pointing to the left side of his ribs.

Armstrong went to the locker room with the medical staff, and did not return to the field.

Virginia and BYU combined for 1,322 yards of Total Offense in the game (UVA: 588, BYU: 734).

Armstrong completed 22-of-34 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns before leaving the contest, and he also rushed 11 times for 94 yards and two scores.

Dontayvion Wicks led the UVA receiving corps with 125 yards through the air, while Keytaon Thompson had nine catches for 91 yards.

Wicks, Thompson, Jelani Woods, and Billy Kemp all had TD catches.

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 226 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries.

Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC) has an open date next weekend, and returns to action at home against #11 Notre Dame on Nov. 13.

