Virginia Tech football wins 26-17 at Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team ended a three-game losing streak, as the Hokies won 26-17 at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.

The contest was just the second road game of the season for Virginia Tech.

Junior wide receiver Tre Turner had seven catches for a career-high 187 yards and a touchdown.

Turner’s 69 yard TD in the 1st quarter was Tech’s longest since 2019.

The Hokies improve to 4-4 overall with the win, and 2-2 in the ACC.

They will be back in action next Friday at Boston College.

