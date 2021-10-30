Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Tech football wins 26-17 at Georgia Tech

Tre Turner scored a 69-yard TD in the win at Georgia Tech.
Tre Turner scored a 69-yard TD in the win at Georgia Tech.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team ended a three-game losing streak, as the Hokies won 26-17 at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.

The contest was just the second road game of the season for Virginia Tech.

Junior wide receiver Tre Turner had seven catches for a career-high 187 yards and a touchdown.

Turner’s 69 yard TD in the 1st quarter was Tech’s longest since 2019.

The Hokies improve to 4-4 overall with the win, and 2-2 in the ACC.

They will be back in action next Friday at Boston College.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building

Latest News

Albemarle senior Ebenezer McCarthy celebrates the Patriots' 23-7 win over Louisa.
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
FNF Block 1
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
'Thursday Night Fury' High School Football Scores & Highlights - 10/28/21
The first official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS happened Friday morning.
JMU Board of Visitors approves plan to potentially join Sun Belt Conference