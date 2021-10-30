JMU defeats Elon 45-21 behind Cole Johnson’s record-setting performance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cole Johnson broke the program record with six touchdown passes in a single game, and the James Madison football team defeated Elon 45-21 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Five of Johnson’s TD passes came in the first half, as the Dukes jumped out to a 35-14 lead.

Freshman Antwane Wells Jr. had 8 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

James Madison (7-1, 5-1 CAA) will be back at home next Saturday, as the Dukes host Campbell for Homecoming.

