Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Dole recalls salad mixes over Listeria concerns

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, and come in 24 ounce or 12 ounce sizes.

The items were sold under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger or Salad Classics.

They were sold in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria showed up during a routine test in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building

Latest News

Doctors are advising Queen Elizabeth to rest for at least the next two weeks and not undertake...
Doctors advise the Queen to rest for at least two weeks
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns.
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead