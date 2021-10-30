Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired to traffic drugs for sale in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia from at least 2015 to 2017.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a couple from New Jersey was sentenced to prison for conspiring to provide cocaine and heroin to gang members in Virginia.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired to traffic drugs for sale in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia from at least 2015 to 2017.

Prosecutors said that Price supplied Bloods street gang members with heroin and cocaine by traveling from New Jersey to Virginia.

The news release said that Waller would provide narcotics to the gang members when Price wasn’t available. They were both sentenced on Thursday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
VDH: 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,907 deaths

Latest News

Halloween candy bucket
UVA health expert offers advice for everyone to have a safe Halloween
Flu shots at Zion Union Baptist Church
Zion Union Baptist Church hosts flu shot and COVID booster clinic
The Chris Long Foundation is growing.
The Chris Long Foundation announces new program to help provide for basic child needs
McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for first debate on eve of beginning of early voting
Roanoke College poll: McAuliffe and Youngkin statistically tied in race for Virginia Governor