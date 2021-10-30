Advertise With Us
AAA has some Halloween safety tips going into the weekend

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Halloween weekend is here, and AAA is bringing attention to traffic safety concerns.

Parents are encouraged to make their children’s costumes as visible as possible, and make sure their children can clearly see out of the costume.

Drivers should be alert and on the lookout for little ghosts and ghouls making their way through the streets.

“Scan the road and the area around the road to be on the lookout for kids that might be approaching the roadway or the intersection,” AAA Mid Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “Honestly, the best thing in the world is if you don’t have to be out and about driving on Halloween, maybe it’s a good night to stay inside and answer the door for trick-or-treaters because that’s a really good thing, as well.”

Keeping your phone out of your hand and having a designated driver if you decide to drink are other ways AAA is recommending to stay safe.

