Witness testimony starts in civil trial over the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Witness testimony started Friday, Oct. 29, in the Sines vs. Kessler trial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.

The civil case involves those who say the organizers of the Unite the Right rally in 2017 caused them physical and emotional harm.

Natalie Romero and Devin Willis testified about their experience being caught up in the tiki torch rally at the University of Virginia on August 11 and the events in downtown Charlottesville on August 12.

Romero was first to take the stand in this landmark case. She was emotional as she recounted the moments before she was hit by the car driven by James Fields Jr., the man behind the deadly car attack that killed Heather Heyer and left dozens injured.

Romero told the court that as she lost feeling in her legs, her first instinct was to try to call her mom.

The testimonies will continue into next week.

