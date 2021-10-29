Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County
VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County(VDOT (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:19 a.m. Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County.

There are several confirmed injuries. All southbound lanes on I-81 are closed at mile-marker 281.5. This location is between exit 279 at Route 185 in the Edinburg area and exit 283 at Route 42 in the Woodstock area of Shenandoah County.

Motorists should expect extensive delays in this area. No reopening estimated time has been provided by crews on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
(FILE)
VDH: 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,907 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

The University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health discusses COVID-19 pandemic burnout
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to consider the three draft options for...
New interactive redistricting website encourages citizen feedback
The first official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS happened Friday morning.
JMU Board of Visitors approves plan to potentially join Sun Belt Conference
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center: Access to COVID-19 treatment trials lacks in rural areas