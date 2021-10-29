UVA Health discusses COVID-19 pandemic burnout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health doctors spoke about COVID-19 pandemic burnout during a media briefing Friday, October 29.

They say the duration and intensity of care needed for patients suffering from the virus has a toll.

The emotional and physical stress weighs on medical center staff.

“I think like many of us, we thought this might be a sprint at the beginning and it’s turned out to be maybe more than one marathon, several marathons, and it’s unclear when it’s going to end,” UVA Health Dr. Reid Adams said. “I think all of those things continue to weigh on everybody.”

Dr. Adams says despite the burnout, it has been amazing to watch the UVA Health team members work hard to take care of those that need the care. He says it is a reflection of the commitment the team has to providing for those in need.

