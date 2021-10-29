Trash, Trick and Treat roadside clean-up to kick off Saturday

ALBEMARLE COUNT, Va. (WVIR) - The Trash, Trick and Treat roadside cleanup is kicking off on October 30.

The Love Albemarle Trash Clean-up Campaign is open to people of all ages. Kids are invited to come pick up litter dressed in their Halloween costumes.

People can park at New Green Mountain Church in Esmont. All supplies needed for the trash pick up will be provided on-site by the county.

“Albemarle County government decided that we would join in with the Keep Virginia Beautiful efforts so it has been a series of clean-ups throughout the late summer into the early fall,” Program Coordinator Edward Brooks said.

The trash pick up will end at the Yancy Community Center. Volunteers will be given a free lunch, invited to make arts and crafts, and sent home with fall basket building supplies.

Click here for a trash clean-up map.

