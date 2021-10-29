Scattered Showers Through Saturday. Nice Sunday and Dry for Halloween

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rain Friday morning, some scattered showers will remain with us into the start of the weekend. This in association with a slow moving storm system in the Ohio Valley pushing east. Mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers will linger on Saturday. Improving conditions for Sunday, with the return of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Halloween evening looking Boo-ti-ful for Trick or Treaters, with temperatures falling through the ghoulishly cool 50s. Next week to start dry, but cooler temperatures by Tuesday. Election day is trending dry with highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Returning mostly cloudy, few scattered showers, patchy fog. Lows upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Clouds and sun, scattered showers, breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Halloween evening: Mostly clear, temps falling through the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday - Election Day: Sun and clouds, cooler. High mid to upper 50s. Low low to mid 40s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cool. High low 50s. Low upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool, showers. High low 50s. Low upper 30s

Friday: Sun and clouds, cool. High low 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.