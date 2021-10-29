Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Redistricting plans for Brownsville Elementary students are in progress

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brownsville Elementary School is nearing capacity, so the Albemarle County redistricting committee came up with four possible redistricting options.

“Essentially there is a Crozet redistricting advisory committee that has been really important in kind of studying all the possibilities that exist just to shift overcrowding around,” Albemarle County Public Schools’ Public Affairs Officer Helen Dunn said.

Each of the options would move more than 200 students at Brownsville to the newly-expanded Crozet Elementary School.

“Nothing is set in stone yet, they’re seeking out public feedback,” Dunn said.

In each scenario, a number of students living in the Grayrock, Wayland Grant, and Bargamin Park neighborhoods as well as the Western Ridge, Foothill Crossing, and Wickham Pond area would be moved.

ACPS says this redistricting from Brownsville to Crozet Elementary is important as the county works to serve a growing student body.

“We currently offer added capacity at Brownsville with use of learning cottages,” Dunn said.

ACPS Communications Officer Phil Giaramita says this will level the student to teach ratio, keeping education a priority.

“Once they get to see it or interact with teachers they generally feel pretty good and they make new friends,” he said.

Before that can happen, the school board will finalize the redistricting plans by February.

“Whatever recommendations the board adopts are going to take place at the start of next school year,” Patrick McLaughlin, ACPS’ chief of strategic planning, said.

Click here to join public meetings November 4 and November 9.

Click here for the public feedback survey open until November 10.

