JMU Board of Visitors approves plan to potentially join Sun Belt Conference
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a meeting Friday, the James Madison University Board of Visitors has approved a plan for JMU athletics to join the Sun Belt Conference.
Now, the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission will need to approve the plan in order to move forward in the process in accepting the FBS invitation. That meeting is set for Friday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. in Richmond.
“I think the time is right for this conversation,” said JMU president Jonathan Alger, during Friday’s Board of Visitors meeting. “The university is truly being recognized as a national university in multiple ways...I think that the timing is right.”
The university released the following statement Friday:
This morning was an important step as JMU moves forward in its consideration and evaluation of an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference. We are pleased by the vote of the Board of Visitors’ Executive Committee and look forward to the next steps of the process with the Virginia General Assembly’s Athletics Commission. While the excitement and anticipation builds throughout the JMU community, it is important to follow all required processes and we are thankful for the support.
James Madison is currently a member of the FCS and competing in the Colonial Athletic Association.
For more information, check out our previous coverage.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.