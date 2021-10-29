Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Charlottesville’s Home to Hope program receives honors

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville program trying to help formerly incarcerated individuals get back on their feet is getting some national praise. Home to Hope received the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Award from Public Management Magazine recently.

The group has been around for about two years, functioning primarily only during the pandemic. The organization helps individuals find housing, jobs ,and other resources to make the transition easier.

“Putting in job applications, resumes, transporting them to and from interviews, anything of that nature is all beneficial to helping them come into the community, feel supported, be productive, and not return, because of lack of support,” Shadee Gilliam with Home to Hope said.

Home to Hope has offered support to hundreds of individuals. Mental health has also been a key factor in the program’s work.

“One thing that they do very well, is they make partnerships out in the community with other mental health services,” Roy Fitch with Home to Hope said.

It says its biggest challenge now is finding affordable housing for the individuals they work with.

