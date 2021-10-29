Heavy rain tapering to showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Soaking rain is pushing east. Many communities throughout our area have already gotten1″-2″ of rain. We’ll still see showers for the rest of the day into tonight. Exercise caution when driving, and watch for flooded streets and roads. Saturday will feature morning fog. Mostly cloudy skies will develop, with a chance of a few showers. By Sunday, look for sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Periods of rain & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & fog, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

