Heavy rain and gusty wind

Gradually improving this weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure is spreading rain and gusty wind across the region. The heaviest rain will occur during the morning. By later this afternoon lighter rain showers will take us into tonight. Expect slightly drier air to filter in for the weekend. While Saturday will not be as active, a few showers can be expected. Sunday looks great with sunshine and seasonal temperatures, and that will take us into next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Periods of rain & gusty wind, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

