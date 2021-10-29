Thursday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Broadway 49, Spotswood 14

Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22

Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14

Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27

Clarke County 14, Luray 0

East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13

Orange County 27, Goochland 24

Riverheads 56, Staunton 7

Stuarts Draft 48, Fort Defiance 13

Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14

Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21

