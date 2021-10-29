Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Thursday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • Broadway 49, Spotswood 14
  • Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22
  • Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14
  • Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27
  • Clarke County 14, Luray 0
  • East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13
  • Orange County 27, Goochland 24
  • Riverheads 56, Staunton 7
  • Stuarts Draft 48, Fort Defiance 13
  • Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14
  • Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
(FILE)
VDH: 923,125 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,870 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

'Thursday Night Fury' High School Football Scores & Highlights - 10/28/21
Albemarle has a record of 6-2 this season.
Albemarle anticipating physical battle with Jefferson District rival Louisa County
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall ready for return to BYU
Albemarle anticipating physical battle with Jefferson District rival Louisa County