Thursday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Broadway 49, Spotswood 14
- Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22
- Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14
- Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27
- Clarke County 14, Luray 0
- East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13
- Orange County 27, Goochland 24
- Riverheads 56, Staunton 7
- Stuarts Draft 48, Fort Defiance 13
- Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14
- Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21
