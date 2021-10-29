Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Early in-person voting ends Saturday

Saturday is the final day Virginians can cast an early in-person ballot.
Saturday is the final day Virginians can cast an early in-person ballot.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is the final day Virginians can cast an early in-person ballot.

In the past, Virginians needed a reason why they wanted to vote early or by mail. That law has been lifted.

The only thing voters do need is a valid form of ID, and this can be anything from a driver’s license to a utility bill.

As for absentee ballots, that is still an option, so long as voters have already registered for it. The mail-in ballot has to be in the mail and postmarked before Nov. 5. That is the final day for mail-in ballots, and it is also the deadline to fix anything problems with the ballot, such as not having a witness signature. Election officials recommend sending it in as early as possible.

Anyone planning to vote early in-person Friday or Saturday will need to go to their local registrar’s office or early voting sites.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
(FILE)
VDH: 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,907 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Elections apologized Thursday after someone with access to their...
Va. Dept. of Elections apologizes after someone retweeted partisan statement from Sen. Amanda Chase
Third doses and booster vaccines will be available through UVA Health on October 18.
UVA Health rolling out third doses, booster vaccines
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business, ahead of Election Day
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at the Virginia's second gubernatorial debate
All three candidates for Virginia governor make appearance at final debate
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand