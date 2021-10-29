Early in-person voting ends Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday is the final day Virginians can cast an early in-person ballot.

In the past, Virginians needed a reason why they wanted to vote early or by mail. That law has been lifted.

The only thing voters do need is a valid form of ID, and this can be anything from a driver’s license to a utility bill.

As for absentee ballots, that is still an option, so long as voters have already registered for it. The mail-in ballot has to be in the mail and postmarked before Nov. 5. That is the final day for mail-in ballots, and it is also the deadline to fix anything problems with the ballot, such as not having a witness signature. Election officials recommend sending it in as early as possible.

Anyone planning to vote early in-person Friday or Saturday will need to go to their local registrar’s office or early voting sites.

