Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Augusta County church on fire

(WIFR)
By Kyle Rogers and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters are responding to a church on fire in Augusta County.

On Friday morning, Pastor David Rash of the Sherando United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft said the sanctuary is engulfed in flames but damage in other parts of the church is questionable. He said the roof is severely damaged and if the roof collapses, the Fellowship Hall would be gone.

Rash said numerous firefighters are at the church along the 2000 block of Howardsville Turnpike putting out the blaze.

“It’s just a mess,” said Rash. “Even in the rain.”

Rash said he does not believe anybody was injured in the fire.

“We will continue to worship God and we will continue to worship God through our tears,” Rash said.

No word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
(FILE)
VDH: 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,907 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center: Access to COVID-19 treatment trials lacks in rural areas
(FILE)
VDH: 924,771 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,907 deaths
The Executive Director, Debbie Irwin, of the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) in...
$1M support for small businesses in underserved Shenandoah Valley communities
Drop-off recycling center at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, VA.
Participation steady for Staunton drop-off recycling program