Augusta County church on fire

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters are responding to a church on fire in Augusta County.

On Friday morning, Pastor David Rash of the Sherando United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft said the sanctuary is engulfed in flames but damage in other parts of the church is questionable. He said the roof is severely damaged and if the roof collapses, the Fellowship Hall would be gone.

Rash said numerous firefighters are at the church along the 2000 block of Howardsville Turnpike putting out the blaze.

“It’s just a mess,” said Rash. “Even in the rain.”

Rash said he does not believe anybody was injured in the fire.

“We will continue to worship God and we will continue to worship God through our tears,” Rash said.

No word on what caused the fire.

