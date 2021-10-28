UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall ready for return to BYU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When Virginia football faces Brigham Young University on Saturday night, the game will be a homecoming for UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Mendenhall spent eleven season as the Cougars’ head coach and won 99 games, which is the second-highest total in school history.

His brother and father both played for BYU.

When he took over as the Cavaliers’ coach in 2016, Mendenhall said he never wanted to coach against BYU.

Now that he will, Mendenhall says the passage of time has helped.

“I’m much better now because very few, if any, players are left,” says Mendenhall. “Brigham Young University’s quarterback Jaren Hall, I recruited him, but there’s very few others on the roster that I remember, and that makes it easier. Not easy but easier.”

UVA and #25 BYU will kickoff on Saturday at 10:15 PM in Provo, Utah.

