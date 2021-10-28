Advertise With Us
Tracking our next rain maker

Periods of heavy rain and gusty wind
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As high pressure drifts away, clouds will increase throughout the day. Showers are expected to hold off until this evening. An area of low pressure will enhance steadier rain and wind across the area Friday. 1.5″-2.5″ of rain is possible. Currently there is a marginal to slight risk for localized flooding. Once the system begins to move away, drier air will begin to work in. There still may be a residual shower Saturday, however, the trend will be for improving conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, showers & fog, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, & gusty wind, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, early showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

