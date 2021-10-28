School officials: Girl who died didn’t escort kids to nurse

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — School administrators in Virginia say an investigation found that a fifth-grader who died of coronavirus complications last month did not escort sick classmates to the nurse.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Suffolk Public Schools officials investigated whether Teresa Sperry had been walking with sick classmates, after her parents said she was picked for the classroom job a week before she died.

The 10-year-old died Sept. 27 at a Norfolk hospital. Her parents say her symptoms began five days earlier with a headache, but escalated quickly.

Schools spokeswoman Anthonette Ward says the nurse recalled Teresa walking with a student hurt on the playground, but not children with cold symptoms.

Jeff and Nicole Sperry questioned how thoroughly school officials looked into it.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.