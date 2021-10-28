Advertise With Us
Back On Track
School officials: Girl who died didn’t escort kids to nurse

(FILE)
(FILE)(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — School administrators in Virginia say an investigation found that a fifth-grader who died of coronavirus complications last month did not escort sick classmates to the nurse.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Suffolk Public Schools officials investigated whether Teresa Sperry had been walking with sick classmates, after her parents said she was picked for the classroom job a week before she died.

The 10-year-old died Sept. 27 at a Norfolk hospital. Her parents say her symptoms began five days earlier with a headache, but escalated quickly.

Schools spokeswoman Anthonette Ward says the nurse recalled Teresa walking with a student hurt on the playground, but not children with cold symptoms.

Jeff and Nicole Sperry questioned how thoroughly school officials looked into it.

