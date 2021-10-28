Rain, Heavy at Times

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking more wet weather due into town by Thursday night and will linger off and on Friday into Saturday!

After a mainly dry Thursday afternoon, a old Front and slow moving Low Pressure area will arrive from west and southwest by tonight. Rain will overspread the entire region. The heaviest and steadiest rain will fall late tonight into the first half of Friday.

Becoming breezy with scattered showers Friday afternoon and evening. Rain totals will range from a half inch to two and a half inches.

A few more rain showers will be possible on Saturday.

Trending drier and cool for Halloween, Sunday.

Temperatures will be near or a little below average early to mid next week. It’ll also be dry to start November.

Thursday afternoon: Cloudy with a shower chance by the end of the day.

Thursday overnight: Rain developing. Some will be heavy at times. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Rain. The heaviest and steadiest will fall during the morning. Scattered showers Friday afternoon. Breezy with highs in the 60s.

Friday night: Scattered shower, mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, scattered shower and a brisk breezy. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance at this time. Highs upper 50s.

